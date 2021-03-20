PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has urged the newly-elected Lusaka Provincial committee to ensure that they mobilise and ensure President Edgar Lungu and the ruling party emerge victorious this August. And Mwila has insisted that the adoption process for party positions will be based on merit, insisting that only those who are popular and hard working will be adopted. Speaking when he closed the provincial conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Thursday, Mwila warned the newly-elected committee not to use their positions for prestige, but urged them to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.