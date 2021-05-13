L-r: Lusaka Province PF interim chairperson Paul Moonga, higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo and Lands Minister Jean Kapata sharea light moment at Freedom Statue during the Commemoration of African Freedom Day in Lusaka on May 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Patriotic Front has dropped Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba, Lands Minister Jean Kapata, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo, Youths and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga and Chiefs and Traditional Minister Lawrence Sichalwe. Speaking at a press briefing at dawn, Thursday, PF secretary general Davies Mwila said only three members of parliament had been retained in Lusaka. “Parliamentary we have only retained three from Lusaka province out of 13 constituencies. Matero we are going with the mayor Miles Sampa, Munali we are going with Samwimbila Patrick, Kanyama Constituency we...