COPPERBELT PF presidential campaign manager Frank Ng’ambi says President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has economically outperformed other African leaders in the Southern region. Speaking when he addressed party officials and aspiring candidates, Saturday, Ng’ambi said President Lungu had performed beyond measure and that Copperbelt was ready to vote for him. “We are here to win the 12th August, 2021 general election. President Edgar Lungu should go back to State House. The reason why he is going back to State House, [is that] the President has performed exceptionally well beyond measure in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.