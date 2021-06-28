GOOD governance activist expert McDonald Chipenzi has noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has undermined the proper management of the electoral process in Zambia. And Chipenzi says a state of emergency does not affect the electoral process activities but only gives power to the defence forces to police the elections. In an interview, Friday, Chipenzi said COVID-19 could cause voter apathy as people might be afraid of going out to vote for fear of contracting the virus. “COVID-19 has disrupted the normal electoral activities and the rise in numbers has even...
