IF we see what is going on, we are worried, says former president Edgar Lungu.

And Lungu, who is PF president, says there are people calling on government and President Hichilema to relook his belief in the One Zambia, One Nation motto because certain regions already feel ostracised.

On Friday, Parliament elected Nelly Mutti, Attractor Chisangano and Steve Moyo as Speaker, First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker respectively.

But Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has accused the UPND of attempting to destroy the country’s democracy by obliterating the opposition. He argued that the ruling party was advancing a “One Zambia, One Region” agenda.

And speaking to journalists shortly after attending mass at Chainda Catholic Church, Sunday, Lungu said “they should do more about the One Zambia, One Nation motto”.

“It is for you to judge who means well. Because I heard remarks in Parliament like One Zambia, One Region and that is worrying. It is a political statement, One Zambia, One Region or One Zambia, One Nation. If we see what is going on, we are worried. Seriously speaking, I think they should do more about the One Zambia, One Nation motto to ensure that it is seen in the practical implementation of policy making decisions and also positioning of people. Right now I can tell you that there are people who are calling upon the government and the President to look again into his belief in the One Zambia, One Nation motto because certain regions feel already ostracised. And I agree with the sentiments which were raised by [Raphael] Nakacinda that they can do better. And again I do not want to talk politics, I am on my way to retirement please leave me alone,” Lungu said.

Lungu, however, congratulated Speaker Mutti on her appointment.

“Every Zambian who believes in gender parity is delighted about this decision. I like the statement she made that it is not about gender, it is efficiency, service delivery and so on. So I would like to believe that all those women with quality should not hide behind. Let them come to the fore so that they are recognised and given places where they would be able to participate in the development of this country. Congratulations to madam Nelly Mutti and let her be a model for others so that they can also come out of their hiding so to say, and participate in the development of this country. We have a lot of women with great potential but for some reason they do not want to come out so let her be the encouragement so that others can also come to the fore and contribute,” Lungu said.

Meanwhile, Lungu said the church should not be a seasonal partner to politicians.

“The church should not be a seasonal partner to politicians. The church should always be there for politicians. Long after the elections, the church should be there and long before the elections, the church should be there. In the day to day lives of politicians, the church should want to interfere by interceding and counselling the politicians. Those gentlemen and ladies who have the privilege to be in the position of leadership now should be strengthened by praying for them and also counselling,” said Lungu.