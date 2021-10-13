Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda at the induction meeting of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says President Hakainde Hichilema is a sober, intellectual and focused Head of State who will not entertain praise singers. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, former Attorney General Musa Mwenye warned that praise singers had destroyed presidents. “Our commitment as citizens should be to keep our government honest because you see, I have always been of the view that sycophancy destroys presidents. Praise singers are the worst people because a lot of presidents are destroyed by praise singers. Principled and informed critics are...