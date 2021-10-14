Members of the public display Zambian flag during the day of Prayer and Fasting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on February 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) secretary general Fr Francis Mukosa says no one should be forced to attend the national day of prayer scheduled for next week. In an interview, Tuesday, Fr Mukosa said prayer was a matter of faith. “I still believe that when you are talking about prayer, you are talking about a matter of faith and as far as I know, matters of faith are not matters of force. It is a matter of faith, it’s a matter of personal choice. So who wants to go...