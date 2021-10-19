People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda addresses journalists shortly after the filing in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says revelations that some PF-aligned civil servants are destroying evidence requires the UPND government to quickly implement mechanisms to ensure that such individuals are fired. In an interview, Banda said the possibility of evidence being destroyed could compromise ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies. “The fact that a lot of people who are PF-aligned have been left to run the affairs of government and the fact that the PF government itself the way it ran things was in a very bad way,...