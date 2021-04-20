NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC:

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LIMITED STATEMENT ON REMEDIATION OF CLOSED BWANA MKUBWA MINE SITE

First Quantum Minerals Limited (“FQM”), the ultimate holding company of Kansanshi Mine Plc, Kalumbila Minerals Limited and First Quantum Minerals Operations Limited wishes to inform the public that it has ceased mining operations at Bwana Mkubwa Mine in Ndola (“Bwana Mkubwa Mine”) and commenced remediation and repurposing of the site.

Bwana Mkubwa Mine was the first new mining project in Zambia for FQM and the first licence to be issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia since the enactment of the 1995 Mining and Minerals Act.

FQM remains the certificate of title holder of a 99-year lease in respect of lots F/416a/A and DF/416a/S where the Bwana Mkubwa Mine is located together with the surrounding areas (the “Land”). These certificates of title entitle FQM to surface rights over the Land in line with the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Development Act and property rights as per the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, FQM resolved and donated the former open pit area of the mine to Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company for purposes of water abstraction to supply surrounding industrial and residential developments. This area shall be formally sub-divided and handed over to the water utility company upon certification that the area is safe for use by the Mine Safety Department. The plant and Tailing storage facility have been transferred to another operator and FQM no longer holds any interests.

Part of the surface rights area remains under the control of Non-FQM small-scale Mining Licence holders of which two actively continue to undertake material recovery and mining on the Land pursuant to their respective mining rights with the specific consent of FQM for access.

FQM wishes to reiterate that as the bona fide title holder of the Land, it will continue to secure its interest in line with the company’s policy.

The public is, therefore, hereby notified that FQM has not appointed any agent to parcel out the Land or any portion of it and the public is advised to send all queries to FQM using the contact details set out below for any clarifications.

Contact:

First Quantum Mining and Operations Limited

Plot 3805, Zambia Way, Industrial Area

P. O. Box 230022, Ndola.

Email: Michael.Kabungo@fqml.com

Phone: +260963659543