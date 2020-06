NDOLA Lime Company Limited has retrenched over 200 employees, effective July 31, 2020. Ndola Lime Company Limited has also failed to pay its creditors in excess of US$85 million. This is according to an internal memorandum, dated June 10, 2020. “Kindly take notice that the last day of employment for all employees under Ndola Lime...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, Login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.