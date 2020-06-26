KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) Plc’s provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu’s claim that Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Plc agreed to have the mining company’s debt paid following a pending sale is misleading, says the power utility’s chief legal counsel Julia Chaila. Reacting to Milingo’s argument that KCM and CEC agreed to have the embattled mine’s US $144 million debt paid after a pending sale of the company, Chaila disclosed that the actual position was that KCM agreed to pay its electricity bill against all issued invoices as and when they fell due....



