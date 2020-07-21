THE high copper prices on the international market may not translate into an improved Zambian economy because the global macroeconomic environment remains volatile while mining companies’ cash flow position is still constrained, says the Zambia Chamber of Mines. The Chamber also says that electricity supply to mining companies has remained stable despite the lapsed Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) between Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc and Zesco Limited, but that the situation has heightened uncertainty about the security of power supply for the long-term. Copper prices on the international market have surged...



