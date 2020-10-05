GOVERNMENT has extended the issuance period of the COVID-19 bond to December 31, 2020, to allow for more time to realise the targeted amount of K8 billion. According to a notice issued via the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), government has extended the issuance period of the COVID-19 bond to December 31, 2020, to allow for more time for the bond to be fully subscribed. BoZ acting assistant director for communications Besnat Mwanza revealed that so far, the Bond had achieved a subscription rate of over 72 per cent, translating to...



