A SURVEY has revealed that Zambia’s food security situation is expected to deteriorate with 1.98 million people expected to be facing high levels of acute food insecurity between September, 2020, and March, 2021. According to the latest IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis, the deterioration coincides with the lean season when more households rely on the markets for food consumption. “Between October, 2020, and March, 2021, Zambia’s food security situation is expected to deteriorate, as this period coincides with the lean season when more households will rely on the market for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.