KONKOLA Copper Mines Plc has announced that the first instalment of staff redundancy packages due to employees who had crossed over to the newly-created SmeltorCo Limited and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited were paid on March 25. In a management brief, KCM chief executive officer Christopher Sheppard stated that the first instalment of the redundancy packages due to staff that had moved to the two newly-created entities following restructuring of the mining company’s operations was paid out on March 25 ahead of the originally scheduled date of March 31. “Management wishes...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.