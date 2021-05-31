JAPAN Tobacco International (JTI) leaf operations manager Chipata branch Dr Ezekiel Mtonga says those fighting tobacco production in the country are likely to scare-off potential investors wanting to invest in the industry. And Mtonga says the industry is expecting to harvest over 5 million kgs of tobacco this year following a good rainfall pattern. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, during a media tour in Chipata, Dr Mtonga said those who condemned tobacco production in the country were selfish as they did not care about the consequences that would arise from...
