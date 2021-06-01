THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has announced that it will purchase a 50 kilogram bag of white maize at K150 during the 2021 crop marketing season. Speaking at a media briefing on the 2021 crop marketing arrangements, Monday, FRA board chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya further said the agency would buy a 50 kilogram bag of Soya bean at K500, while a 40 kilogram bag of paddy rice would be bought at K200. He said the farmers would be provided with a readily available market access closer to their localities through the...
