THE annual inflation rate for July 2021 has remained unchanged at 24.6 percent, the same as that recorded last month, the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) data shows. Meanwhile, the monthly inflation rate for July 2021 was recorded at 0.3 percent, a decrease of 1.0 percentage points from 1.3 percent the previous month. Announcing Zambia’s annual rate of inflation for the month of July, ZSA Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa disclosed that the latest statistics reflect the easing of inflation for both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for July, 2021...



