THE Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has suspended operations at Kasenseli gold mine in North-Western Province for contravening conditions of its mining and exploration license. Addressing the media, Friday, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe said all operations at the mine would remain suspended until his ministry was satisfied that conditions were safe. “We would like to make a very important announcement as the Ministry of Mines and as minister, following our recent visit to Kasenseli Mine on the 14th of October, with my senior ministry officials,...



