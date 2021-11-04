A NEWS Diggers investigation has revealed that the Zambian government has so far spent more than US$4.5 million (about K80 million) on Zambia Airways, before the national airline takes off, while Ethiopian Airlines has yet to make its capital contribution through the lease of aircraft. The investigation has further revealed that Zambia Airways has never been audited, which is contrary to Article 20 of the shareholders agreement between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Ethiopian Airlines. Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that while the Ethiopian Airlines-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.