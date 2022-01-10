Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies at parliament building on January 25, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) says there are no plans to unbundle or privatise Zesco. In an interview, IDC chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba explained that the advert placed in the Zambia Daily Mail was meant to invite expressions of interest from local and international experts for a study to develop options for restructuring Zesco. “There are no plans to unbundle ZESCO. The advert in the Daily Mail was to get expressions of interest (EOI) from local and international experts for a study to develop options for restructuring ZESCO structurally…...