GOVERNMENT says it remains committed to addressing obstacles affecting the smooth flow of trade across border crossing points. Speaking during a media training workshop under the Zambia Border Posts Upgrading Project (ZPBUP), Monday, Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry permanent secretary Chawe Chuulu said there was a need to define a clear and coherent facilitation approach which enhanced trade for both small and large traders. In a speech read on her behalf by Bessie Cheelemu, Chuulu said the objective was to reposition Zambia to gain competitiveness in the domestic, regional…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.