Absa Zambia Plc chief executive officer Mizinga Melu at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ABSA Bank chief executive officer Mizinga Melu says digital innovation and creativity is the way to go for banks as a way of providing convenience to clients. And Melu, who was recently elected as Bankers Association of Zambia Chairperson, has described the competition in the banking sector as healthy, saying there are still a lot of citizens that are unbanked. In an interview, Thursday, Melu said ABSA bank was driving a digitally-led agenda to reach out to more customers. “I think the main thing to focus on also is our…...