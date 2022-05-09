MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says the electric battery manufacturing venture between Zambia and Congo DR will create about 1,000 direct jobs and about 2,000 indirect jobs. And Mulenga says government is considering Ndola and Chingola for the setting up of a manufacturing plant, adding that a piece of land has already been found in Chingola and only needs to be evaluated. In an interview, Thursday, Mulenga urged people not to politicise the initiative. “I pray that we don’t go political on this one but everybody comes…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.