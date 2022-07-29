ZANACO says it undertook an account reclassification exercise which resulted in some SEBA account holders being segmented into new account types. And the bank says the reclassification exercise was undertaken to enhance customer access to improved value proposition benefits based on transactional behaviour. A concerned citizen recently raised alarm over the bank’s decision to change those who held SEBA accounts to either Savings or Current accounts, without communicating to the customers. “Hello Zambia Watch Dog. Kindly hide my ID. I think it is high time ZANACO made a comprehensive statement…...



