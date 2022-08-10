BUS and Taxi Association of Zambia Lusaka provincial chairperson Peter Phiri says the proposed reduction in bus fares is unsustainable, lamenting that cadres are still demanding cuts from drivers. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Tuesday, Phiri revealed that most operators had to pay cadres K25 before any bus could be allowed to exit City Market Station once it was loaded. “It is unsustainable, I can extremely emphasise on it and I will give you practical examples. I want to cite an example of one route; town to Kanyama, how much are we charging? It’s K8. If we are saying K5 across the board, then we will remain with K3. The K3 multiplied by…...



