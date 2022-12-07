MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says investors should be mindful of the environment as they carry out mining activities. Speaking when he received a project report and proposed draft bills on reviews of the Explosive (Amendment) Bill and Minerals (Environmental) Regulations from the Zambia Law Development Commission, Tuesday, Kabuswe said investors should not just mine while neglecting the environment. “These pieces of legislation being handed over to the ministry today will play a huge task in environmental matters. It is an indisputable fact that mining always leaves an environmental footprint and it is every country’s wish that mining should not take place at the expense of the environment. It is for this reason that President Hakainde Hichilema…...



