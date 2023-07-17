POULTRY Association of Zambia (PAZ) Executive Manager Dominic Chanda says the cold temperatures the country is currently experiencing are negatively affecting the poultry sector. In an interview, Chanda observed that during the cold season, the cost of producing chickens was at its highest. “Weather plays an important role in the growth of chickens and management. So, when the temperatures drop too low, you will discover that broilers, this is the period where people experience what are called stunted growth. Because chickens are not eating and drinking water because it’s too cold. And so, the size becomes a bit smaller because chickens are not eating as much as they can since they are not drinking water. So, they tend to be…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.