MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has warned those in the habit of selling application forms for accessing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to unsuspecting members of the public to desist from doing so. And Namisale Community School Head Teacher Jane Mwape says the free education policy has facilitated the enrolment of many pupils, disclosing that the school now even has 14 year olds in grade 1. On Wednesday, some Mandambwa residents of Nakasaka ward of Nangoma constituency lamented that they were being charged K20 to access CDF application forms. Reacting to their lamentations, Nzvou who is also Nangoma UPND member of parliament, said the law would take its course once such allegations were established to be true…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.