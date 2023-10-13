UNITED Capital Fertiliser (UCF) yesterday flagged off the exportation of 15,000 metric tonnes of D-compound fertiliser to Botswana for the 2023/2024 farming season. Speaking during the flag off ceremony yesterday, UCF Board Chairperson Chance Kabaghe said the company presented an opportunity for Southern Africa to become sufficient in fertiliser production. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the flag off ceremony for the export of 15,000 metric tonnes of D-compound of fertiliser to the government of the Republic of Botswana. This has never happened before since our independence. We had NCZ that produced just enough for ourselves, we never exported. For the first time in the history of this country, we have started exporting fertiliser to the region…...



