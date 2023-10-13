MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has told contracting companies at KCM not to panic over finances, saying when Vedanta assumes operations, such things will be a thing of the past. And Mineworkers’ Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Joseph Chewe has urged government to quickly finalise the deal with Vedanta so that it can finance the operations of the mining company. Some contracting companies at Konkola Copper Mines Plc, among them Master Mine Service (MMS), have suspended operations due to non-payment of their dues. According to correspondence seen by News Diggers, MMS had suspended its services over a US$13.3m debt, but had undertaken to continue undertaking dewatering operations up to next month at an agreed rate with KCM in terms of payment…....



