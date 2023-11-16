PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on banks to support the government’s agriculture credit window facility initiative. And Bankers Association of Zambia Chairperson Mizinga Melu says five banks have so far expressed their commitment to supporting the credit window facility. Speaking yesterday when he met with the Bankers Association of Zambia led by their Chairperson, Melu, President Hichilema said the bank’s financial support would be appreciated in the government’s bid to improve food production. “We need finance in this sector and that is why you are here. We would like to work with you on what we are calling the Agriculture Credit Window to work alongside FISP. This Agriculture Credit Window must overwhelm the FISP window. We would like this Agriculture…...



