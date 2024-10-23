THE Lusaka High Court has transferred the matter in which a Lusaka businessman sued Chishimba Kambwili seeking payment of K620,000 to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. In this matter, Micah Ng’ombe claims that he gave the money to Kambwili to deliver to his brother, but the former lawmaker used it and failed to pay back. Ng’ombe is also seeking an order for Kambwili to pay damages for the inconvenience caused by his failure to fulfill his obligations. The businessman stated that Kambwili decided to use the money and repay it after the 2021 general elections, but has not done so to date. But in an order endorsed by Justice Situmbeko Chocho, the case record was transferred to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here