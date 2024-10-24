ZAMBIA Women’s National Team assistant coach Florence Mwila says the Copper Queens are ready to deliver the crown for the 2024 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship taking place in Gqeberha, South Africa. An all-local Copper Queens squad traveled for the regional championship where it will compete in Group C alongside Angola and Comoros. The team left yesterday aboard a Kenya Airways at 09:15 hours, a day after the tournament had kicked off. Despite having delayed to travel for the games, Mwila said Zambia was ready to reclaim the crown it lost last year when Malawi outshined the Copper Queens in the final to lift its maiden Cosafa title. “The girls are ready, the morale is very high. We can see how...



