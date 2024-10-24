PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 859 inmates in commemoration of the Independence celebrations. Speaking during a press briefing, Wednesday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said President Hichilema pardoned 840 ordinary inmates, nine elderly inmates, seven females with circumstantial children and three foreigners. He noted that out of those pardoned, 808 were male while 51 were female. “As we commemorate the 60th Independence anniversary, His Excellency, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-Chief of the defence forces, has exercised his prerogative of mercy by pardoning 859 inmates, categorised as follows: 840 ordinary inmates, nine old aged, seven female inmates with circumstantial children and three foreign nationals, from various prisons and correctional centres across the...



