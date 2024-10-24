THE Lusaka High Court has quashed the decision of Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo to declare nine PF seats vacant, ruling that the decision was made without jurisdiction and was irrational. And Miles Sampa says he is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that the nine MPs do not leave the House, even if it means he has to leave while they stay. In this matter, nine MPs who included Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Christopher Kang’ombe, Ronald Chitotela, Remember Mutale, Mulenga Fube, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Nickson Chilangwa and Emmanuel Musonda wanted a declaration that Moyo’s decision dated July 3, 2024, declaring their parliamentary seats vacant, is illegal, as the Patriotic Front had not expelled them...



