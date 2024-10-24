KANTANSHI PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba has wondered how citizens will celebrate 60 years of Independence with pride amidst high levels of poverty. Speaking during the notice of motion suspending Standing Orders 24 and 27 of the National Assembly of Zambia to enable the House to sit from 09:00 hours to 13:00 hours on Wednesday to allow for preparations for the country’s 60th independence celebrations, Mumba said it was important for leaders not to shy away from their failures. “Indeed, this is a noncontroversial motion that has been laid by the Executive, but in supporting it, I think that it will be important for us as leaders as we are gathered here, I heard [the] Leader of Government Business...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here