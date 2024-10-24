NKANA has missed a chance to escape the relegation zone after failing to overcome Nchanga Rangers in a rescheduled MTN Zambia Super League Week-8 fixture played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe yesterday. The 13-time Zambian champions, who needed a win to move out of the danger zone, struggled to bounce back to winning ways against a Rangers side that put up a spirited fight to avoid dropping more points after two defeats and two draws in the last four matches. Nkana is still searching for a head coach after the dismissal of Ian Bakala and his assistants. Interim coach Fidelis Chungu guilded Kalampa as it searched for a second win of the season. Chungu said Nkana was unfortunate as it...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here