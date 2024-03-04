ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda says the authority is looking to recruit more qualified staff in order to increase its capacity to audit mining firms. And ZRA acting Commissioner Business Facilitation Richard Kapasa says the Authority has been auditing mining firms on a regular basis, with the last audit having been conducted last month. Recently, ZRA Board Chairperson Dr Caleb Fundanga agreed with former commissioner general Kingsley Chanda that the Authority had no capacity to audit mines. Speaking during a workshop aimed at increasing awareness of the authority capacity’s to audit Mines, Friday, Banda said currently, the mining unit of ZRA had different qualified experts on board. “We are not bragging here, we are just sharing that...



