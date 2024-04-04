Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has unpacked some of the contents of the debt restructuring agreements, revealing that official creditors have not given any hair cut while the bondholders have written off $840 million. And IMF Resident Representative to Zambia Eric Lautier says “mwagwila nchito (well done) Zambia!” Speaking during a Debt Restructuring Forum, Wednesday, Nkulukusa said the maturity period for the debt had been renegotiated. “In terms of what is contained in these agreements, like I said, for the coverage it’s $6.3 billion the money that we owe to the official creditors. That includes Exim Bank of China because it was categorised as an official creditor. On the bond [holders] side, the amount involved is $3.8 billion. In...