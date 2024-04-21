MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has expressed delight that the Arab Republic of Egypt intends to resume flights between Cairo and Lusaka via Egypt Air. In a statement, Ministry of Transport and Logistics Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula quoted Tayali as saying that Zambia once benefited from direct flights from Cairo to Lusaka and would appreciate the resumption of the service between the two countries. “Minister of Transport and Logistics, Museba Frank Tayali, is elated to hear that the Arab Republic of Egypt intends to resume flights between Cairo and Lusaka through Egypt Air. The Minister said Zambia once benefited from direct flights from Cairo to Lusaka and would appreciate the service between the two countries to resume....



