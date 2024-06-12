PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Economic Affairs, Jito Kayumba has disclosed that United Arab Emirates’ renewable energy company, Masdar, will commence its solar project development in the fourth quarter of this year. Last year, Zesco signed an agreement with Masdar to develop solar projects worth $2 billion. Once completed, the project is expected to contribute an additional 2,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. In an interview, Kayumba revealed that the project was now at the technical stage and the power from the first phase would be on boarded into the nation grid within a 13-month period after the official launch by President Hakainde Hichilema. “They signed the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), now, the thing that is important...



