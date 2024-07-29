ZESCO Director for Power Generation Wesley Lwiindi says the last time lake Kariba recorded water levels as low as this year’s was in 1995. Giving a presentation at the just ended EAZ National Economic Summit, Lwiindi said water inflows at lake Kariba stood at 18.34 that year, compared to this year where the inflows are at 17.53. “In terms of this time of the year, we are recording the lowest levels in terms of water levels in lake Kariba. If you look at the graph below, this one shows flows at Victoria Falls which gives us a direct inflow into lake Kariba. Again, there was just one year, the 1995 and 96 seasons when we recorded lower inflows. But despite...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.