MPIKA MP Francis Kapyanga says government’s indication that Zambia has achieved substantial economic transformation progress compared to other countries in Africa, is total deception. Meanwhile, the PF lawmaker says Zambians should not suffer just because people from other African countries are also suffering. Kapyanga was commenting on Finance Minister, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane’s remarks that Zambia had a more stable macroeconomic environment compared to other countries in Africa. In an interview, Monday, Kapyanga urged government to avoid paper work based economic statistics, but instead focus on reducing the prices of essential commodities. “The problem is that the Ministry of Finance does not know what the people want from a stable economy. People want benefits from a stable economy and those benefits...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.