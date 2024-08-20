ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says all things being equal, this will be the last time the utility company increases load-shedding hours. Last week, government announced that load-shedding would increase to 17 hours per day effective September 1, 2024. Asked in an interview whether citizens can expect further increases in load-shedding hours due to continued dwindling water levels, Maumbi said as long as Zesco’s power imports and local generation proceed as expected, load-shedding hours would not be increased further. “Not really, because when the imports come as they should and with the little generation we have…so, the idea is that, when we are using the imports, some generators can rest. When the generators are resting, it means water is accumulating a...



