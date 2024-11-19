MINISTRY of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko says government is aware of overstaffing in some schools and takes that into account when deploying newly recruited teachers. Kamoka says his ministry has a policy of redistributing teachers from overstaffed schools to stations that are lacking personnel. Recently, a Lusaka teacher lamented the extent of overstaffing in the district, revealing that in some cases teachers only work twice a week, spending the rest of their time relaxing because they had nothing to do. When asked what government was doing to address overstaffing in Lusaka, Komoko said government had a policy of redistributing teachers from overstaffed schools. “There is a policy where we are quietly redistributing the teachers to intended schools that have...



