THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has rubbished claims that supermarkets are experiencing long queues due to the introduction of the Smart Invoicing system. Recently, PF faction president Miles Sampa and New Heritage Party Leader Chishala Kateka undermined various innovations which ZRA was implementing to improve efficiency and enhance tax collection efforts on their Facebook pages. In a recent post, Sampa claimed that the introduction of the Smart Invoicing system by the Zambia Revenue Authority was causing long queues in supermarkets due to approval delays by the authority after a teller encodes the transaction. “ZRA has introduced a smart invoicing which requires a teller in a supermarket to encode & wait for ‘approval’ from ZRA for each transaction. End result has...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here