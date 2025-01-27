THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it has instituted investigations into alleged fuel water contamination at Surya Service Station located on Mosi-O-Tunya Road in Woodlands, Lusaka. ERB says its preliminary investigations have revealed that the fuel was contaminated with water on Saturday, around 19:30 hours. The Energy Regulation Board is therefore urging motorists who purchased fuel from the Service Station during that period, and have experienced challenges with their vehicles to seek redress with Surya Petroleum Limited. In a statement, Monday, ERB Acting Public Relations Manager Chibulu Musonda revealed that eight motorists who refuelled around the same time reported that their vehicles malfunctioned as a result of the fuel purchased at the Station. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) acknowledges receipt...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here