Ndola woman who forced 3 boys to touch her private parts gets 15 years

A 21-year-old Ndola woman has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for forcing three young boys to scratch and touch her private parts.

Precious Tembo was sentenced to 15 years in all three counts she was facing which will run concurrently.

Tembo of Twapia Township was charged with three counts of indecent assault on children.

On September 9, last year, Tembo willfully and unlawfully indecently assaulted three boys while at her home.

A seven-year-old boy, who was first to testify, told the court that while playing with his friends, Tembo asked them to follow her home since they wanted money to buy Jiggies.

He told court that when they reached her house, they were told to remove her shoes and start scratching her body and later, they were told to scratch and insert their fingers inside the private parts.

The victim further told the court that after he inserted his finger inside the private parts, it was watery and his hands stank.

And another victim, a six-year-old boy also testified that the Tembo made him touch her breasts and private parts.

When Tembo was found with a case to answer and put on her defence, she opted to remain silent.

Ndola High Court judge, Derrick Mulenga convicted Tembo stating that the lower court was on firm ground to find her guilty of the offence.

“Having looked at the evidence in totality as well as the judgement, I have come to an inescapable conclusion that she was properly convicted,” justice Mulenga said.

Justice Mulenga said her behavior was an insult to womanhood especially that society expected women to take care of children.

“It is not only despicable but also a danger to children of a tender age. She placed the children under a danger of contracting diseases such sexually transmitted infections. I will sentence you to 15 years in count one, 15 years in count two and 15 years in count three with simple imprisonment. The three counts shall run concurrently from the date of arrest,” said Justice Mulenga.