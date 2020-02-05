Ndola man to serve 9 yrs for attempted rape

- Local
Ndola man to serve 9 yrs for attempted rapeBy Daniel Chansa on 5 Feb 2020
A 20-year-old Ndola man who attempted to rape a woman has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment with hard labour by the magistrates’ court.
This is in a matter where John Changala, 20, of no fixed abode attempted to rape a woman.
Particulars allege that Changala, on December 15, 2019 in Ndola, unlawfully attempted to have carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.
When the matter came up before Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi, Tuesday morning, Changala admitted the charge.
According to court records, the woman was walking between 20:00 hours and 21:00 hours in Kantolomba Compound in Ndola when she was attacked by Changala.
“The woman was going to see her husband when a male person who was coming from behind grabbed her by her T-shirt which later got torn during the struggle. The man took advantage and started touching her breasts and buttocks. The woman tried to reason with him but he insisted that he wanted to sleep with her. After seeing what was happening, the woman shouted for some help but she was over powered and he dragged her to the nearby bush where he wanted to force himself on her but quick response by the members of the public saved her life. In the process, the woman sustained a swollen neck and some general body pains. That is how she reported the matter to the police,” the records at the courts show.
Changala admitted to the facts and the court convicted him accordingly.
Magistrate Mbuzi then sentenced Changala to nine years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from the day of his arrest.
Magistrate Mbuzi further reminded Changala that he had the right to appeal within 14 days if he was not satisfied with his judgment.Related Items
